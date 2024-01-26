Three Glasgow restaurants named in SquareMeal's top 100 UK restaurants
Glasgow is represented amidst the top 100 restaurants in the UK ranked by SquareMeal
Three Glasgow restaurants from across the city have been named in the top 100 UK restaurants as ranked by food and drink platform SquareMeal.
The list celebrates the absolute best of the best in the UK - the incredible chefs and hospitality teams out there going above and beyond to give their diners top-class experiences.
SquareMeal wrote: "We say it every year, but this year truly must have presented the highest calibre of restaurants yet. Whittling down the UK’s burgeoning dining scene into just 100 top spots was an excruciating job that took months of planning and deliberation by both our team, and you, our readers."
The top spot in this year’s Top 100 UK Restaurants list goes to Pine in Northumberland - which can be found in a renovated cow barn of all places.
Rankings are made by SquareMeal using a combination of in-house critic-led opinions and thousands of diner votes. It's not the first time Glasgow restaurants have been recognised as some of the UK's greatest - earlier this month a Partick restaurant was named one of the top 10 vegan restaurants in the world!
Celentano's
Cathedral Square
"This relaxed, Italian-inspired eatery is headed up by husband-and-wife team Dean and Anna who offer simple, unfussy dishes designed to be shared with loved ones. Sustainable initiatives are put into practice too, with many of its biodynamic and organic wines available on tap to reduce glass waste."
Cail Bruich
Great Western Road
"With a spectacular chef’s table for two, plus a luxurious, contemporary main dining room, Cail Bruich is a special occasion spot worth saving up for. Here you’ll be treated to Lorna McNee’s unique flair for elevating the best of Scottish produce."
Big Counter
Pollokshields
"Described as a dinner house, Big Counter dishes out unfussy comfort food and old-school favourites. The menu is subject to daily change but dishes frequently feature chef John Dawson and Claire Johnston’s ‘holy trinity’: butter, cream, and cheese."