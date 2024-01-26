Three Glasgow restaurants named in SquareMeal's top 100 UK restaurants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three Glasgow restaurants from across the city have been named in the top 100 UK restaurants as ranked by food and drink platform SquareMeal.

The list celebrates the absolute best of the best in the UK - the incredible chefs and hospitality teams out there going above and beyond to give their diners top-class experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SquareMeal wrote: "We say it every year, but this year truly must have presented the highest calibre of restaurants yet. Whittling down the UK’s burgeoning dining scene into just 100 top spots was an excruciating job that took months of planning and deliberation by both our team, and you, our readers."

The top spot in this year’s Top 100 UK Restaurants list goes to Pine in Northumberland - which can be found in a renovated cow barn of all places.

Rankings are made by SquareMeal using a combination of in-house critic-led opinions and thousands of diner votes. It's not the first time Glasgow restaurants have been recognised as some of the UK's greatest - earlier this month a Partick restaurant was named one of the top 10 vegan restaurants in the world!

Celentano's

Cathedral Square

Celentano's came in at number 57 in the top 100 UK restaurants ranked by SquareMeal

"This relaxed, Italian-inspired eatery is headed up by husband-and-wife team Dean and Anna who offer simple, unfussy dishes designed to be shared with loved ones. Sustainable initiatives are put into practice too, with many of its biodynamic and organic wines available on tap to reduce glass waste."

Cail Bruich

Great Western Road

Cail Bruich was ranked 75 out of the top 100 UK restaurants by SquareMeal

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With a spectacular chef’s table for two, plus a luxurious, contemporary main dining room, Cail Bruich is a special occasion spot worth saving up for. Here you’ll be treated to Lorna McNee’s unique flair for elevating the best of Scottish produce."

Big Counter

Pollokshields

Big Counter came in at 84 out of the 100 best UK restaurants ranked by SquareMeal