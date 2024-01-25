Partick restaurant named amidst the top 10 vegan restaurants in the world
The Dumbarton Road restaurant comes highly recommended from foodies, vegan or otherwise, with some saying it's the 'best food' they've had in Glasgow
Vegan food discovery platform 'HappyCow' released their list of the top 10 vegan restaurants in the world - with a Glasgow restaurant making the list!
The list features restaurants from across the world - featuring Vietnamese street food stalls to Welsh gastropubs - and of course the Glasgow restaurant, Suissi Vegan Kitchen on Dumbarton Road in Partick - which was ranked no.9 out of 100 of the best vegan restaurants in the world.
The list is based on ratings and reviews by users of the HappyCow app. It uses the Wilson Scoring Method, and is refreshed continuously. Users praised Suissi Vegan Kitchen, which opened back in 2019, for its menu variety, clarity & size, as well as their service and quality of food - with many people claiming it to be 'the best food in Glasgow', vegan or otherwise.
It's not the first recognition the restaurant has received - just recently winning Noodles Restaurant of the Year at The Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023.
Claiming top spot is Hoi Banh My Chay, a food stall in Hoi An, Vietnam. The stall sells classic Vietnamese street food, including banh mi chay (a traditional sandwich-style dish) and vegan pho (noodle soup).
Other restaurants that made the top 100 list from Scotland include The Wildcat in Fort William and Soul Vegan in Edinburgh.
Emma Cebuliank, Head of Marketing at HappyCow, said: “We are delighted to continually see such a wide array of businesses from around the world perform successfully on HappyCow. To rank so highly among the 14 million monthly listing views we receive is no small feat.”