Tony Singh collaborates with Glasgow restaurant on new menu

A Glasgow cocktail bar and restaurant has teamed up with celebrity chef Tony Singh to create a new, limited editon menu.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Famed for his eclectic and accessible style of cooking, the proud Scotsman and TV personality has worked with the team of talented chefs at 63rd+1st to create a range of delicious, chaat inspired dishes. Characterised by their sweet, sour, spicy, tangy + crunchy taste, chaat dishes are ideal for any time of day and perfectly complement the brand’s diverse street food inspired small plates menu.

Available from Thursday 4 August, the limited-edition dishes have been carefully developed to deliver maximum flavour and are a modern take on quintessential Indian street food classics, making them a great accompaniment to the extensive cocktail menu on offer this summer at 63rd+1st.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s on the menu?

Cocktail bar and restaurant, 63rd+1st, teams up with Scottish celebrity chef, Tony Singh

There’s ‘Samosa Chaat’ – crisp pastry filled with spiced potatoes and seasoned vegetables, as well as ‘Chippie Chaat’ which is a fun take on loaded fries and topped in the delicious chaat.

Tony’s vegan take on the classic tikka dish features marinated plant-based “chicken” in a rich and buttery marinade, served with basmati rice. There’s also ‘Fur Fur’ - crispy spiced snacks served with spicy mango and tamarind dipping sauces.

Speaking of the partnership, Tony Singh said: “Collaborating with 63rd+1st was a no brainer. The brand already has an exciting street food inspired menu designed for sharing and the addition of some of my chaat dishes will offer a taste of India for its diners.

“I’m extremely passionate about bringing authentic Indian street food to new audiences and the team at 63rd+1st is renowned for creating innovative and high quality menus so I knew the collaboration would result in something really special. I’m delighted to be able to officially launch this new limited-edition menu in their Glasgow and Edinburgh venues today and can’t wait for guests to try it.”

Keith Shearer, Group Head Chef at 63rd+1st added:“We are so excited to be launching this menu with Tony at our Scottish restaurants. Our team of talented chefs are such huge fans of his and have always admired his passion and drive for continuing to innovate in the UK food scene.

“Since launching 63rd+1st in Scotland in 2021, we are always looking at ways to evolve our seasonal menus and excite our guests with indulgent flavours inspired by current trends. These new plant-based chaat dishesdeliver on taste, flavour and offer a modern take on Indian dining and are the perfect taste for summer.”