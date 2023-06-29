A popular bar in Motherwell has been named the best pub in South West Scotland at the National Pub & Bar Awards.

The Electric Bar on Airbles Road in Motherwell was named the best pub in South West Scotland for 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every year the National Pub & Bar Awards brings together 94 of the best pubs and bars across the UK by region, with each one being awarded the title for the best in it’s council area.

For the last five years, the Electric Bar has been named the best pub in North Lanarkshire by the National Pub & Bar Awards, but this is the first time the pub has won the best in region title.

The Electric Bar is one of the most popular pubs in Motherwell - which is quite the feat given how far away from the town centre the pub is. Punters are more than happy to go out of their way to get to the pub however, particularly with frequent weekend entertainment and a burgeoning restaurant.

In the last few years the food offering at the Electric Bar has drastically improved, initially only being offered at events held in the venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since opening the pub during the pandemic to offer food via table service, the pub has really found it’s stride.

The pub continues to put on table service even after the pandemic, which allows their staff to shine with customers - going a long way in bringing punters back through the pub doors.

You can find the Electric Bar right next to Airbles train station in Motherwell, a few minutes down from Fir Park - making it incredibly popular with Motherwell F.C. fans.

Back in the day the pub was well-known for the yellow Reliant Robin that was parked on the roof - drawing the attention and to the bemusement of commuters through Motherwell.

The Electric Bar in Motherwell won the award at National Pub & Bar Awards held in London last night (June 28)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craig Speirs, owner of The Electric Bar, spoke about winning the award, he said:“This is our first time winning the regional awards after winning the country awards five years in a row, which we’re really quite excited about.

“It’s all thanks to the staff we have here, they’re amazing at customer care - and the reviews are always raving about how accomodating our workers are and how much they enjoyed the food.

“Since the pandemic we’ve really did our best to turn the Electric Bar into an eating destination as well as a community pub, which is something we’ve already worked really hard to create.

“During Covid-19 we adapted to the times and introduced table service which was readily accessible through service call cubes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Since then our kitchen’s been busier than ever, we’ve stopped putting on private functions to better accomodate folks coming into the pubs.

“We try and keep the atmosphere friendly and relaxed in the pub - we cater for dogs too which isn’t something too common in Motherwell.

“We’re going to keep up with the hard work and hopefully be able to renovate the pub soon.