In Pictures: 14 of Glasgow’s best bakeries

There’s no shortage of places to head to for a sweet treat in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

Bakeries still make up a firm part of Glasgow life for many people in the city with more people returning to local shops to buy produce.

Whether you are after a filling sandwich that will tide you over until dinner time, freshly baked sourdough bread to dip into your homemade soup or a sweet treat to accompany your afternoon coffee, there is a fine selection of bakeries across the city.

Here is our list of 14 of the best bakeries to check out in Glasgow no matter what you are craving.

1. Deanston Bakery

The Shawlands bakery is one of the finest in Glasgow and specialises in artisan sourdough bread, bagels and cinnamon buns. If you do pop in, try one of their delicious sandwiches.

2. Sweet Jane Bakehouse

As well as having premises in Kilmarnock, Sweet Jane Bakehouse are also open in Dennistoun Thursday-Sunday from 9.30am till sell out so you better get in quick.

3. Big Bear Bakery

Big Bear Bakery has a terrific selection of hand made cakes and baked goods with pre-orders available at their store on Sinclair Drive.

4. Valaria Bakery

One of Glasgow’s newest bakeries is Valaria Bakery owned by Six By Nico on Byres Road. They are open from Tuesday-Sunday 9am-6pm with dogs welcome whilst you enjoy one of their stunning cakes.

