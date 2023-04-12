Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
35 minutes ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
48 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
53 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
2 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death

Traditional 19th-century village pub outside Glasgow listed for sale

The pub is older than the town it’s in! Think you’ve got what it takes to become a traditional village pub landlord?

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST

A 19th century East Kilbride pub has been listed for sale this week.

The Auldhouse Arms, located on the suburban edge of East Kilbride a few miles south of Glasgow, the pub bridges the gap between the urban town and the rural countryside.

Most of the punters (that aren’t regulars) are attracted to the pub between hikes and cycling through the nearby Langlands Moss Nature Reserve.

Most Popular

The nearly 200-year-old pub is your classic traditional village pub, much older than the new-town of East Kilbride itself, which was only built in 1947.

The interior of the Auldhouse Arms in East Kilbride, now up for saleThe interior of the Auldhouse Arms in East Kilbride, now up for sale
The interior of the Auldhouse Arms in East Kilbride, now up for sale

The pub benefits from an extension but still retains the ‘traditional design and character of the building’. The bar area can 40 still maintains many of its ‘original characteristsics and charm’. The restaurant area has also been refurbished, seating up to 80 customers.

The property features a two-bedroom owners accommodation, which is currently used for office and staff space. This can be easily reverted back to its original use and used as letting accommodation.

Following a previous leasehold arrangement, the restaurant is currently closed due to ‘personal circumstances’ - with the pub operating on limited hours. This is a great opportunity for a chef proprietor to once again operate both bar and restaurant or, alternatively, the restaurant could be leased and trade independent of the bar.

The exterior of the Auldhouse Arms in East Kilbride, a traditional village pub older than the town itselfThe exterior of the Auldhouse Arms in East Kilbride, a traditional village pub older than the town itself
The exterior of the Auldhouse Arms in East Kilbride, a traditional village pub older than the town itself

Simon Watson, Hospitality Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments, “I am happy to bring to the market the Auldhouse Arms. This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a long established and very popular bar restaurant that has been upgraded to the highest standard.”

The Auldhouse Arms is on the market at offers in the region of £625,000 for the freehold going concern.

Related topics:East KilbrideGlasgowPubs