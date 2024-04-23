Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two bakeries in Glasgow have been shortlisted for the title of the best in Scotland.

The 2 Glasgow bakeries join a list of 38 across the nation all in the running to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year Awards, run by Scottish Bakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full Circle Bakes, 276 Cumbernauld Road in the East End, and City Market Bakery at City of Glasgow College are both in the running for the title of Scottish Baker of the Year. They have competition right outside of Glasgow in the form of Bavarian Bakehouse in Cumbernauld.

Full Circle Bakes only opened their shopfront back in the summer of 2021, and have went viral on social media thanks to their decadent pastries and innovative bakes.

These bakers will showcase a dozen of their star products to be taste tested by 50 industry experts - who are testing a total of 580 products from bakeries around Scotland.

Experts will take a few factors into consideration, including appearance, quality of the bake, and of course, the taste.

Full Circle Bakes are well known in Glasgow for their decadent pastries and bakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Bakers' chief executive Lesley Cameron said: “With nearly 600 products entered, reaching the shortlist of this competition really is something to be very proud of.

"Every day we work hard to give Scottish bakers the chance to shine and showcase their innovation and skills and this competition is a vital part of that.

"So we really do wish all of our shortlisted entrants the best of luck when the prizes are presented in May.”