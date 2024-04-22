2 . The village below Glasgow Central Station

The industrialisation of Glasgow made the city undergo some rapid revolutionary change that required levelling of entire districts of the city. This was the case with Grahamston, once a small village along the Clyde just West of Glasgow. The city boundaries expanded to the villages borders with the Merchant City boom, and eventually subsumed the village as a district of Glasgow - with industrialisation and heavy industry, we needed a lot more trains to pump in and out all the coal, steel, and people the city needed. Glasgow Central Station was needed, and it's location was right on top of Grahamston. The old village was levelled, and in Glasgow Central rose from the rubble. If you walk down between platform 3 and 4, you're walking directly over the old main street of Grahamston.