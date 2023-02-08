Register
Two Glasgow cocktail bars named in top 50 in UK

London's Satan's Whiskers was voted number one cocktail bar in UK, with London cocktail bars dominating the list two Glasgow bars were named in the Top 50.

By Rosalind Erskine
2 minutes ago

The Top 50 Cocktails bars in the UK for 2023 have been announced at an awards night in London.

East-London bar, Satan’s Whiskers, was voted number one in this year’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars sponsored by Franklin & Sons. Coming in at number two is last year’s winner, Lab-22, based in the Welsh capital, the standout bar is known for its innovative and daring cocktail menu.

While London bars dominated the list, two Glasgow bars were named among five in Scotland in the top 50.

For the first time Lunar, on Nithsdale Road, was named in the list along with the Absent Ear, which made its debut last year.

The Absent Ear is a speakeasy inspired by Van Gogh, serving up flamboyant cocktails headed by Rhuaridh Paul, and it was named at number 25.

At 49, Lunar, is the brainchild of Grunting Growler beer shop owner, Jehad Hatu. A menu of funky cocktails includes the Rattlesnake – a concoction made with house-infused chilli vodka, watermelon syrup and vanilla then topped with soda.

Over in Edinburgh, Hey Palu, Panda and Sons and Bramble also made the list.

Chris Lowe, publisher of Top 50 Cocktail Bars, said “Whilst London continues to dominate this year’s list, it is very exciting to see other major cities across the UK make their mark.

“The ever-growing interest in cocktails and bartending within the UK means we are spoilt for choice on where to go, and this list allows for the best of the UK bar scene to have a spotlight placed on them – and for consumers to find these hidden gems.”

Aidy Smith, host of this year’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars event said “It was my absolute honour to join the Top 50 Cocktail Bars family last year and present an awards programme which sits at the beating heart of our industry. It’s been a rough couple of years and these people have fought relentlessly to keep the nations spirits high in so many wonderful ways - it’s time to pay a nod to that. I’m raring to go and couldn’t be more excited to announce the liquid pioneers of 2023.

“From the Northern coast of Scotland and the valleys of Wales to the southern tip of England, this Isle is home to some of the best mixology and bar-team talent on the planet and it’s my pride and honour to read each and every name on the list.”

The Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2023 list is as follows:

1 Satan’s Whiskers, Bethnal Green, London
2 Lab 22, Cardiff
3 Tayēr + Elementary, Shoreditch, London
4 SCHOFIELD’S BAR, Manchester
5 Swift, Soho, London
6 Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
7 Three Sheets, Dalston, London
8 Speak in Code, Manchester
9 Bar with Shapes for a Name, Hackney, London
10 The Connaught, Mayfair, London
11 Little Mercies, Crouch End, London
12 Couch, Birmingham
13 Bramble, Edinburgh
14 The Pineapple Club, Birmingham
15 Ojo Rojo, Bournemouth
16 Disrepute, Soho, London
17 Artesian, Oxford Circus, London
18 Hideout, Bath
19 Nightjar, Shoreditch, London
20 Present Company, Liverpool
21 Publiq, South Kensington, London
22 Scarfes Bar, Holborn, London
23 Lyaness, South Bank, London
24 Opium Cocktail & Dim Sum, Chinatown, London
25 The Absent Ear, Glasgow
26 Happiness Forgets, Hoxton, London
27 Hey Palu, Edinburgh
28 Filthy XIII, Bristol
29 Homeboy, Islington, London
30 Soma, Soho, London
31 Coupette, Bethnal Green, London
32 Passing Fancies, Birmingham
33 Bar Termini, Soho, London
34 Seed Library, Shoreditch, London
35 Murder Inc, Soho, London
36 Penny Royal, Cardiff
37 Callooh Callay, Shoreditch, London
38 Silverleaf, Liverpool St, London
39 Public, Sheffield
40 Fox & Chance, Birmingham
41 Blinker, Manchester
42 Below Stairs, Leeds
43 Milk Thistle, Bristol
44 Gungho!, Brighton
45 Hedonist, Leeds
46 Amaro, Kensington, London
47 Cottonmouth, Nottingham
48 Tabula Rasa, Leeds
49 Lunar, Glasgow
50 Bench, Sheffield
