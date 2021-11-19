Two Indian restaurants in Glasgow shortlisted for ‘Curry Oscars’

Two of Glasgow’s best Indian restaurants have been shortlisted for an award recognising the best curries in Scotland.

The winners of the British Curry Awards will be announced later in November.

The UK’s favourite curry restaurants will be honoured at the British Curry Awards in association with Just Eat - and two Glasgow restaurants are in the running to win awards.

What Glasgow restaurants have been shortlisted?

The Madras Cafe and Charcoals have both been shortlisted for the best in Scotland award.

Competition includes Dishoom and Shezan in Edinburgh, Light of Bengal in Aberdeen, Spice Tandoori in Elgin and Radhuni in Midlothian.

When will the winners be announced?

The finest curry restaurateurs from across the UK will descend on London in the hope of being recognised as the best restaurant in their region and honoured with a jewel in the crown of the UK curry restaurant industry award sector at the prestigious ceremony on Monday, November 29, at Battersea Evolution.

What are the organisers saying?

British Curry Awards founder, Enam Ali MBE, is the UK’s leading spokesperson for the curry industry and has been promoting it globally for the past 45 years.

A restaurateur himself and owner of Le Raj curry restaurant, Epsom, he said: “It gives me great joy that, after the challenges of the last 18 months, my industry friends in the UK curry fraternity and public figures will unite once again in person at the home of the British Curry Awards – Battersea Evolution – to celebrate the nation’s favourite curry houses while also recognising the issues we, as an industry and as a nation, have faced during the pandemic.