Two pubs in Baillieston and Hamilton listed for sale this week
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co have brought to market two pubs in Hamilton and Glasgow, the Auld Hoose and The Log Cabin in Hamilton and Glasgow respectively.
These two public houses have been owned by the same family for over 30 years and are now setting up for retirement - putting their businesses up for sale.
The Auld Hoose, located in Hamilton, is very much a traditional bar and has been a local gathering place for generations. The pub has an ‘olde world’ feel but has been fitted with a modern twist.
The Log Cabin in Baillieston is run under management and trades very well as a ‘local’ to the surrounding community. The lounge is currently trading as Massimo’s under a separate lease arrangement with the current tenant.
Brian Sheldon of Christie & Co comments: “There is no question that the public houses would be of interest to a regional or national multiple operator looking to add quality, easy to manage and established businesses to their portfolio. The pubs can be bought as part of a company or on an individual basis.”
