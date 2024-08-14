UK Burger franchise to open first restaurant in Glasgow City Centre
An English burger chain is set to open its first Scottish franchise on George Street in Glasgow city centre later this year.
The restaurant will open for both takeaway and eating-in, with a cover of 14 tables inside.
Smacks Hamburgers will occupy the site formerly occupied by The Hospice Shop on 88-90 George Street.
This week, the burger restaurant got planning permission approved to display an illuminated sign on George Street.
Opening down the road from Yippon and next to Joanna Goodbite, it’s expected the discount burger eatery will be popular with students.
The restaurant promises to “deliver Freshly ground prime angus beef burgers and freshly prepared Chicken daily.
The news comes as the restaurant rapidly expands - with new outlets set to open in Dubai, London, Brighton, America, and more soon.
