We visited one Michelin Star Glasgow restaurant Unalome by Graeme Cheevers to try some of the best European cheese.

Chef Graeme Cheevers could be cooking anywhere in the world but he chose to come back to Glasgow to open his own restaurant, between the culinary landmarks of Finnieston and Kelvingrove Park. In doing so, Glasgow gained a second restaurant that holds a One Michelin Star rating.

The Michelin Guide says: “His considerable culinary skills pay their respects to the finest of Scottish produce, be it Orkney scallops or North Sea cod, in dishes that display his classical leanings. There is a precision and sophistication to the cooking, and it’s well worth going for the full tasting menu and the thoughtfully considered wine pairings.”

Alongside the best of Scotland’s larder, there are French influences alongside Spanish, Italian and other European ingredients that combine to make up the menu. You can still get the finest flavours the EU has to offer, despite Brexit frustrations, it’s just a case of knowing where to look and having some patience.

After dining on buckwheat roasted veal sweetbread with Denhead Farm asparagus and vin jaune; fillet of wild bass with lardo di pata negra and lavender butter sauce or saddle of Ayrshire lamb with morel mushroom and pomp aligot, we always opt for a cheese course.

A selection of farmhouse cheese from IJ Mellis on Great Western Road is presented on a handsome, dark wood trolley wheeled to our table beside the kitchen. Today’s selection brings together Graeme’s favourite cheese from across Europe, chosen to represent some of the countries competing in Euro 2024 - he joins me for the tasting.

While my attempts to predict the winner of the competition with wine at Ubiquitous Chip may have led me down a wrong path, in a highly enjoyable manner, perhaps the strength of a country’s cheese is more in tune with its footballing prowess. The afternoon provided a further reminder of all the wonderful European flavours that form a core part of modern dining in Glasgow. Watch the video above to find out what country won our cheese knock-out competition.