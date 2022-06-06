The 2022 summer holidays are just around the corner.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from the extended weekend for the Platinum Jubilee, pupils and teachers across Glasgow will be returning to the classroom.

With the celebrations out of the way, and normal schedules resuming there will be one thing on pupils minds, summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The end of the spring term is fast approaching, and the summer weather is slowly creeping in meaning the six week long holiday is just around the corner.

School children have six weeks off for summer holidays

Parents will be looking forward to a long break, and some families will no doubt be looking forward to jetting off to warmer climates with the kids off school for so long.

So, when do the pupils of Glasgow break up for the summer holidays?

Here’s everything you need about the upcoming school breaks.

How long are pupils back at school after the half term?

Following on from schools being closed on Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, classrooms will be open again as normal from today (Monday 6 June).

However, students will only be back in the classroom for just under three weeks before school is out once again.

When do schools break up for the summer holidays?

Schools across Glasgow are expected to close on Friday 24 June at 1pm for the summer school holidays.

Teachers are expected to return to the classroom following the six week long break on Monday 15 August 2022.

When is the next bank holiday?

The next bank holiday will be on 1 August which is known as the summer bank holiday.

However, this won’t make a difference to students in Glasgow as they will already be on their summer break.

When does the next academic year start?

The academic year for 2022/2023 will kick off after the summer holidays.

Teachers will return on Monday 15 August and Tuesday 16 August for in-service days.

Whereas, students across Glasgow will be expected to return to the classroom on Wednesday 17 August 2022.

What are the academic dates for the rest of 2022?

After returning to the classrooms in August students will have around five weeks of teaching before the September weekend holiday.

The extended weekend will take place from Friday 23 September to Monday 26 September 2022.

Following on from this the autumn half term will be just around the corner. For pupils and teachers in Glasgow the autumn half term is scheduled to take place from Friday 14 October to Friday 21 October with students returning on Monday 24 October.

After the autumn break students will be in classes for a longer period, with schools running all the way until Christmas.

The Christmas holidays will run for just under two weeks, with pupils finishing up on Friday 23 December 2022 and expected to return on Tuesday 2 June 2023.

How can I check term dates for the rest of the year?