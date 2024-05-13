Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WEST has launched a trio of limited-edition beers inspired by the landmark former carpet factory on Glasgow Green home to its German-style beer hall and brewery as part of their 18th birthday celebrations

The new beers pay homage to the Templeton Building’s rich heritage which produced carpets for two British coronations and the White House, as well as army blankets during the first world war before switching use to a business centre in the 1980s. WEST transformed the part of the venue into a brewery in 2006.

The Templeton Collection was first released in 2021 to sit alongside the brewery's core collection of beer – including staples like St Mungo and Munich Red.

Mick McCabe’s designs for the three news cans in the collection are inspired by the vibrant brickwork on the famous building on Glasgow Green, which was designed by famous architect William Leiper. After previous plans were refused permission by the city council on the premise that they were not prestigious enough for the neighbourhood, Leiper modelled his design on Doge’s Palace in Venice.

The celebratory trio includes a Kölsch Style beer now available in 330ml cans and on draught in selected venues, and a light Berliner Weisse which will launch in summer. The caramel-sweet Vienna Lager will be released in autumn.

Matt Munro, Managing Director at WEST Brewery, said: “We’re proud to have called the Templeton building home for eighteen years – it’s an iconic fixture in Glasgow, and a stunning setting to enjoy a pint in.

“When we decided to add three new beers to our collection to celebrate our birthday, we thought what better inspiration than the building that started it all?

“The building has a rich and fascinating history. Built in the 1890s, it’s since become one of the city’s most iconic. We’re proud to continue its legacy.

“We want to make sure this party lasts all year; the drinks will be spaced out and released during a time that suits their flavour profile most.

“It’s been a tough few years for the industry and it continues to be, but having survived this long we have plenty to celebrate. With a busy start to the year and Scotland competing in the Euros in Germany this summer, there’s lots to be cheerful about. We look forward to welcoming fans for warm-ups to get into the spirit ahead of the tournament.”

The award-winning independent brewer was founded by Bavarian Petra Wetzel who fell in love with Scotland on a school exchange near Stirling and returned to study at the University of Glasgow in 1994.

The idea for WEST was born when her father first visited her in her adopted hometown and couldn't find a beer like the ones he enjoyed in Germany.