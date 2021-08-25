West end cocktail bar Flur to close this month

A popular west end cocktail bar is due to close at the end of August.

The wine bar will close next month.

What’s happening? Flùr, on Dumbarton Road, is due to close its doors for the final time on August 31.

The Partick venue has become popular thanks to its cocktails, range of wine and tasty pizza. It is also a bottle shop.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why is Flur closing? Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld, a spokesperson for Flùr said: “We’ve absolutely loved our time peddling the best wines available on the Partick Riviera, but unfortunately all good things come to an end and our tenancy has been unexpectedly ended early on 1st of September.

“Come join us to make our last week one to remember.

“Keep an eye on our social media for our next steps and we’ll see you soon.”

Opening hours and booking for Flur: The team said: “We are open from today (25 August) until this Tuesday, Midday til Midnight, and you can still book with us until Sunday evening, after which time it’s first come, first served

“We hope to see as many of you as possible for one last glass! There’s some exciting plans in place for events over the darker months and all will be revealed shortly, but, until then, cheers”