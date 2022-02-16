Zique’s to take up residency at the SWG3 Acid Bar

SWG3 has announced that one of Glasgow’s best loved eateries Zique’s will take up residency in the venue’s Acid Bar.

When: Opening from Thursday 24th February, and then Mondays - Fridays 8.30am - 6pm, the menu will focus on breakfast, lunch and an all-day deli, offering a greatest hits of Zique’s classics from the last 21 years and bringing back some much-missed favourites.

What to expect: Over the coming months people will be welcomed to dine around the world without having to leave Glasgow as Zique’s invite a host of chefs with a relationship to them and the city to collaborate on dining experiences, from curating menus remotely to delivering top-class food on site.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Michael Hunter

Fabulous Scottish produce will be at the heart of the residency through a variety of carefully curated pop ups and events with restaurateurs, musicians, DJs and artists.

These include: comedian Michael Redmond of Father Ted fame, who will host on Sundays with a roast chicken dinner; Maw & Granny dinners with a nominated chef for the day - think ultimate comfort food, served with a side of nostalgia; and Sound Singles, Glasgow’s freshest dating group helping singles find a genuine and fulfilling relationship with like-minded people.

Acid Bar is a welcoming spot for all the family as it’s child and dog friendly. The vast tables and access to plus points make it an ideal place to work and have meetings.

What’s on the menu? Food lovers can expect a menu packed with Zique’s staples including The Big Piece, Cullen Skink and their seasonal salads all with ingredients sourced from their tried and tested suppliers and producers.

Zique’s takes over the residency from Go Sangatsu by Five March, which launched last year.

Mhairi Taylor, owner of Cafezique, said: “We are thrilled to be the next residency at the Acid Bar. As Glaswegians we have all been fans of SWG3 since the very beginning and are in awe of what the team have achieved and the amazing plans they have going forward. The Acid Bar is beautiful both inside and out and we can’t wait to get started.”

Meryl Gilbert, Head of Commercial Events & Partnerships, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Cafezique to take the reins of the new Acid Bar residency at SWG3.