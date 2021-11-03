The New York Times will be hosting a Climate Hub at SWG3 during COP26.

The New York Times, one of the biggest newspapers in the world, will be aiming to answer the urgent question: how do we adapt and thrive on a changing planet?

‘Leaders, thinkers and doers from across the world’ will be attending the event to help answer this question.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be debates, film screenings and exhibitions, and the chance to engage with New York Times journalism.

You will also be able to explore promising innovations and ideas that could change the future of the world.

What’s on at the New York Times hub at SWG3?

The Climate Hub includes:

The Think Tank, where a towering forest of 197 trees and plants from award-winning artist Es Devlin is the immersive setting for debates, talks and workshops.

The Forum, a marketplace of ideas for leadership.

The Warehouse, our breakout zone for networking and free-flowing sessions.

The Yard, where you can explore promising innovations, sustainable drinks and dining, film screenings and interactive exhibitions.

Main speakers will include: Actor Matt Damon, climate activist Greta Thunberg, female education activist Malala Yousafzai and former secretary general of the UN, Ban Ki-moon.

When is the New York Times COP26 hub opening?

The Climate Hub will be held at SWG3 between November 3-11, with events both in person and online.

How do I find out more and buy tickets?