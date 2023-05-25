The unbelievable new property has just hit the market - fitted with it’s own swimming pool complex and gym!

Elmwood House has just hit the market - and it’s certainly hit it hard - it’s one of the many exclusive properties that make up the Bothwell high-end housing markets.

Bothwell is a firm-favourite of newly rich Scots working in Glasgow, particularly amongst SPFL footballers or managers like Gordan Strachan, Leigh Griffiths (who recently had to sell his Bothwell home) and Henrik Larsson.

Apart from footballers the small town has also hosted the likes of novelists Chris Brookmyre and Theresa Breslin.

Whether your old money or new money, if you have the cash you can certainly expect to find the mansion of your choosing in Bothwell.

Elmwood House is one of the largest homes you can find on Blantyre road - the red brick mansion was constructed in 2004 and boasts an impressive, if not very specific, 9,853 square footage of space.

Entering the three tiered home you are greeted with a vaulted hallway, complimented by marble tiles towards a central staircase, with a flow into all aspects of the bottom floor from the central reception hall.

All the reception rooms are flanked with either a bay window or doors opening to the massive gardens of the stately home.

The kitchen is designed by Smallbone with integrated appliances, including a wine fridge, integrated microwave oven, conventional and steam oven. In the centre of the kitchen is a breakfast bar with raised glazed bar area and seating beneath.

The first floor has four bedrooms, all with ensuites individually designed to be different from the last.The second floor sees a further guest room with en suite facilities and a massive master bedroom with an en suite bathroom including a jacuzzi bath and an adjoining dressing room with wraparound storage.

If that’s not enough the property also comes with its own leisure facilities - including a gym with air conditioning units and mirrored walls, an indoor swimming pool with a condensation control system, designated changing facilities, and of course a steam room and a sauna.Whilst the essentials of the house are truly outstanding, one of the highlights of the property are the leisure facilities.

These include a home-gym with air conditioning units and mirrored walls; a wonderful indoor swimming pool with condensation control system in place and alongside this there are designated changing facilities, a steam room and a sauna.

1 . Elmwood House, Blantyre Road How the property looks from the driveway - with its impressive huge windows

2 . Elmwood House, Blantyre Road Upon entering through the front door, you’re greeted with this view of the Entrance Hall

3 . Elmwood House, Blantyre Road The sitting/living room of the mansion property on the bottom floor, light spills in from the massive floor-to-ceiling bay windows

4 . Elmwood House, Blantyre Road A modern conservatory extension has been added to the Bothwell mansion.

Next Page Page 1 of 4