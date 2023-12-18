For Sale: 'Impressive' 3-bedroom Victoria Road flat with terrace balcony for £200k

A Victoria Road flat with a terrace balcony just a few minutes from Queens Park has been listed for sale in Glasgow's Southside

A 3-bedroom Victoria Road flat has been listed for sale this week (December 16, 2023) for offers over £200k.

Described as 'impressive and well proportioned', the first floor traditional flat retains a 'wealth of character set in a popular locale' and is a few short minutes away from Queens Park and the train station.

The property was recently upgraded and fully re-decorated - internally the accommodation comprises of:

reception hall

main lounge with cornice detail and feature fireplace as focal point

bright kitchen with a range of wall and floor mounted units

three 'good sized double bedrooms'

three piece family bathroom completes the accommodation.

The property also benefits from double glazing and gas central heating.

1 . Victoria Road

2 . Victoria Road

3 . Victoria Road

4 . Victoria Road