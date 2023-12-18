Register
BREAKING

For Sale: 'Impressive' 3-bedroom Victoria Road flat with terrace balcony for £200k

A Victoria Road flat with a terrace balcony just a few minutes from Queens Park has been listed for sale in Glasgow's Southside

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT

A 3-bedroom Victoria Road flat has been listed for sale this week (December 16, 2023) for offers over £200k.

Described as 'impressive and well proportioned', the first floor traditional flat retains a 'wealth of character set in a popular locale' and is a few short minutes away from Queens Park and the train station.

The property was recently upgraded and fully re-decorated - internally the accommodation comprises of:

  • reception hall
  • main lounge with cornice detail and feature fireplace as focal point
  • bright kitchen with a range of wall and floor mounted units
  • three 'good sized double bedrooms'
  • three piece family bathroom completes the accommodation.

The property also benefits from double glazing and gas central heating.

1. Victoria Road

2. Victoria Road

3. Victoria Road

4. Victoria Road

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SalePropertyGlasgow