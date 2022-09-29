The stunning property was constructed by famous Glasgow architect David Barclay around 120 years ago.

This ‘rather spectacular’ upper duplex home was listed for sale last Friday, September 23.

The home is over the first and second floors of the B-listed red sandstone end terraced townhouse. The building was constructed around the turn of the 20th century, which was designed by the famous West End architect, David Barclay.Of impressive Edwardian style, 118 Dowanhill Street occupies a corner site having its side elevation to Dowanside Road.

The property was ‘sympathetically developed and divided’ around twenty years ago, and the current owners have continued to improve the property with decorations and brand new carpeting throughout the upper landing, bedrooms, and stairs.

The original herringbone floors have also been restored by the owners. The accommodation extends to two public rooms and a dining kitchen on the first floor, including the ‘quite extraordinary’ main drawing Room.

The upper floor offers four bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms, and a main bathroom.The views from the property are described as exceptional and include the adjacent bowling green and over towards Glasgow University. Externally the property benefits from a recently landscaped/communal garden to the rear.

