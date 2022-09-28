Take a look around a beautiful 4-bedroom B-listed townhouse for sale in Hyndland

The property went up for sale yesterday, September 27.

A four bedroom townhouse conversion in a beautiful sandstone building in Hyndland has just gone up for sale this week.

The former townhouse was built in 1876, and was split into two conversions, retaining the high ceilings and massive rooms of the original construction.

The upper conversion benefits from the original stair that leads up to the bright and spacious first floor of the property. On this level, there is a large formal bay windowed drawing room with enviable views over the stunning Westbourne Private Residents Gardens. The room also benefits from wonderful ornate cornicework, as well as an original white marble fire surround with a wood burner.

To the rear of the property is a well-proportioned dining kitchen with a range of base and wall mounted units and integrated oven, hob, hood, and dishwasher. Completing the first floor is a fourth bedroom which the current owners use as a very useful home office.

Also on the half landing before getting to the first floor is a well presented shower room. On the top floor, a glass cupola (or skylight) provides wonderful natural light that floods the whole building.

There are three sdouble bedrooms, with the principal benefiting from a large walk in wardrobe with window - which estate agents believe could be a perfect nursery, or subject to the necessary consents and planning, an en-suite. There is also a large, modern family bathroom on the top floor of the property.

The property is B-Listed and benefits from gas central heating, on street residents permit parking that can be requested via Glasgow City Council and access to one of the best residents gardens in the West End of Glasgow.

