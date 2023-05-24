The former nunnery needs some major refurbishments - but it has incredible potential!

Earlier this month Savills listed a four floor, nine-bedroom property in Hyndland for £1.35m.

38 Kingsborough Gardens imposes one of the most impressive facades onto the lush high-class Hyndland neighbourhood in Glasgow’s West End.

It’s one of the few properties on the street with ‘end terrace’ status - boasting a wraparound garden on three sides of the property.

Built in the late 19th century, for the last 40 years 38 Kingsborough Gardens has been home to the Sisters of Notre Dame - and still retains a lot of their furnishing.

Unless you’re a particularly holy reverent millionaire who’d like to live in a nunnery, the property will require a lot of modernisation work.

The accommodation is spread over four floors and includes nine individual bedrooms, each with their own en suite facilities, with each floor benefitting from its own kitchenette.

The principal drawing room retains many original features as do the wider communal areas, with ornate cornicing, wood panelling in the entrance vestibule as well as a stunning open stone fireplace in the main reception hall.

Stained glass details and full height bay windows typical of the Victorian period also remain throughout, ensuring an abundance of natural light.

The property is versatile in its accommodation and layout, with the lower ground floor providing spacious storage provision as well as a self contained staff area; with its direct access to the gardens this level could be easily converted into an independent apartment in its own right.

There’s a grand total of 6000 square feet throughout the property - and prayer room, a corner turret on the outside, and even a lift operating across all four floors make it on of the most unique homes on the market.

