The vegan activists had to be removed by the police from the fine-dining restaurant

Animal Rights activists allegedly held a sit-in at popular Michelin-star restaurant in the West End of Glasgow last night.

Five people were arrested by Police Scotland after seven activists from the animal rights protest group, Animal Rising, occupied reserved seating in the Cail Bruich restaurant during peak dinner service at 7.30pm, May 20.

The Scottish fine-dining eatery had service held up by the activists - who allegedly sat at reserved tables and held up placards showcasing conditions within factory farms in the UK.

The Glasgow action was part of an organised UK-wide protest which saw six cities participate in public non-violent action, including Glasgow.

The day prior, Friday May 19, Animal Rising activists occupied a dairy farm near Dorchester in England - in which 30 supporters sat amongst 1,000 calves seperated from their mothers.

Yesterday’s protest hoped to take the conversation straight to the ‘fine-dining dinner table’. Animal Rising said that ‘these high-end restaurants are at the center of our broken relationship with the natural world, with animal suffering and wildlife degradation being sold for extortionate prices.’

The Michelin-Star restaurant in the West End seemed to be targeted for its inclusion of meat on the menu - their Saturday evening service starts at £140 per person.

The Glasgow Animal Rising activists occupied the popular West End restaurant, Cail Bruich last night, May 20.(Pic: Animal Rising)

Releasing a statement on Twitter shortly after the Glasgow arrest, Animal Rising wrote:”Police are in attendance at several restaurants and arrests have already been made at Cali Bruich in Glasgow.

“Like you and I, these people taking action care deeply about animals, nature and the future of our planet. We must stand (or sit!) together.

“There is strength in numbers when calling out our destructive food system and this action was six cities strong! Animal Rising is growing faster than we could have hoped. Now is the time to join us and be part of historic change.

“Sign up for a NonViolence training in your nearest city (link in bio).”

Other targeted cities by the animal rights group included: Southampton, Bristol, Birmingham, Lancaster, and London.

Similar sit-in action was held in each city - in London the activists occupied viral steak sensation ‘Salt Bae’s’ restaurant - which serves steak garnished with gold flakes, costing upwards of £700 a slice.

Just last month 25 Animal Rising activists attempted to disrupt the Scottish Grand National in Ayr.

