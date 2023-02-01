One bedroom flats in the G1 postcode usually go for £150k - interested parties have just 24 hours to put their bid on the property.

A one-bedroom flat located in the centre of Glasgow is going up for sale by auction next month at a guide price of £50,000+ - currently listed as the cheapest vacant city centre flat for sale right now (according to online property portal Rightmove).

Located on Blackfriars Road, just off of High Street, the flat will be going under the virtual hammer by means of an online auction with property auctioneers; Auction House Scotland. Bidding in the ‘eBay-style online auction’ will open at 1pm on Monday February 20, before closing at 1.16pm on Tuesday February 21.

The living room / kitchen of the property on Blackfriars Street

The flat’s accommodation consists of a hallway with open-plan lounge and kitchen, bedroom with built-in wardrobe, and bathroom all leading off.

It’s located a stone’s throw away from the bars and restaurants of Merchant City, whilst the wealth of shops, attractions and train stations in the city centre are within short walking distance. A closer train station on High Street, just a two minutes’ walk away, provides convenient transport to and from the city along the Queen Street-Edinburgh line.

The bedroom of the property on Blackfriars Street

The property is also ideally located for Strathclyde and Glasgow Caledonian Universities, making it a great potential buy for a student or a buy-to-let investor looking to rent out to the student market.

The average price of a one-bedroom flat currently listed for sale on Rightmove in Glasgow’s city centre G1 postcode is around £150,000, so this property on Blackfriar’s Road could offer a potential buyer the chance to snap up a bargain.

The bathroom of the property on Blackfriars Street

Anyone interested in bidding on the Blackfriars’ Road flat at the online auction on February 21 will need to register to do so. More information about the property and a link to register to bid can be found on Auction House Scotland’s website here.

For further details about the property or to arrange a viewing, you can call Auction House Scotland on 0141 339 4466.