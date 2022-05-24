Walking and cycling in Glasgow generates £438.4m in economic benefits for individuals and the region, according to a new report.

The Walking and Cycling Index, formally ‘Bike Life,’ is the biggest survey of walking, cycling and wheeling, in cities and urban areas within the UK.

It supports the leaders of cities and towns, in order to understand, and ultimately improve walking and cycling - across the UK and Ireland.

The assessment is carried out to provide high-quality evidence, to help bring neighbourhoods back to life and ensure that walking and cycling are still appealing, and accessible for everyone.

Initially this survey only considered cycling, which is why it was called ‘Bike Life’, however, now that walking and wheeling are also considered, the name of the survey has changed.

Each city involved reports on the progress made towards making walking, cycling and wheeling more appealing - as everyday ways to travel.

Since 2015, when the first reports were made, they have provided important data which has informed policy decisions, and enabled cities to effectively develop more ambitious plans for walking, cycling and wheeling.

The survey has provided some interesting statistics, about all the combined cities involved: 440,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions are saved yearly by walking and cycling, and up to 2.6 million cars are taken off the road every day by walking and cycling.

What does the Index say about Glasgow?

Active travel is crucial to delivering the decarbonisation of transport (carbon-neutral mobility), improving transport choices for all, and improving the health outcomes of citizens.

The Glasgow Walking and Cycling Index details the existing impacts in these areas, and the additional benefits as we increase active journeys.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, walking and cycling provided people with a safe and convenient choice for getting around Glasgow - in order to reach jobs and essential services.

Walking is by far the most popular travel mode in Glasgow, with 53 per cent of residents walking at least five days a week.

Cycling has proven less popular in Glasgow, with 20 per cent of residents cycling at least once a week.

The report showed that walking, wheeling and cycling participation is not equal in Glasgow, as a greater proportion of white people walk, compared to people from ethnic minority groups.

55 per cent of white people in Glasgow walk at least five days a week, whereas only 39 per cent of people from ethnic minority groups walk the same a week

The report showed those who cycled at least once a week, when regarding men and women, it showed that 31 per cent of men cycled once a week, and only 11 per cent of women did the same.

So three times as many men cycle in Glasgow, than women do.

The study emphasises just how much everyone benefits when more people walk, wheel and cycle.

As every year it prevents 1,390 serious long-term health conditions, saves 26,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, and creates £438.4 million in economic benefit for individuals and the region.

Walking, wheeling and cycling helps to tackle the climate emergency we face, as every day, in Glasgow these modes of transport take up to 150,000 cars off the road.

Glasgow residents want the government to provide more funding for walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport.

61 per cent of Glaswegians would like more funding for walking, 56 per cent on cycling and only 31 per cent on driving.

Residents of Glasgow have shown that they would actively help support more liveable neighbourhoods.

With 63 per cent supporting more cycle tracks along roads, and 70 per cent of residents supporting the creation of more low-traffic neighbourhoods.