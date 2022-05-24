Community share offer launched for music fans to buy Glasgow’s Glad Cafe

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has launched a community buy-out scheme to help secure the future of grassroots music venues in the UK.

Music Venue Trust (MVT), the UK charity which represents hundreds of grassroots music venues, has announced an ambitious new initiative, Music Venue Properties, that will help grassroots music venues (GMVs) secure their long-term futures - and the Glad Cafe in Glasgow is one of these.

Over 35% of GMVs have closed in the last 20 years and 93% of them are tenants with the typical operator only having 18 months left on their tenancy. Since the start of the Covid crisis the sector has acquired over £90m of new debt, yet 67% of Culture Recovery Fund grant aid was paid directly to landlords.

Music fans can help secure the future of Glasgow’s Glad Cafe

This issue of ownership underpins almost every other challenge that GMVs have faced during the last twenty years including gentrification, noise complaints, under-investment, poor economic models, and an inability to plan for the future.

Music Venue Trust has therefore launched a Charitable Community Benefit Society (CCBS) named Music Venue Properties (MVP), to purchase the freehold of GMV properties.

Unlike a Charity, a CCBS can raise money via Community Shares and by purchasing these shares music fans and ethical investors will help raise funds to allow MVP buy freeholds, whilst also receiving a 3% APR return on their investment.

MVP has identified nine venues for a pilot project that will allow the scheme to establish proof of concept. The Glad Cafe is the only one in Scotland.

With an initial target of £3.5m to purchase these venues the first of these community share offers will launch later on May 23 with a view of purchasing these nine venues before the end of 2022.

Further venue freeholds will then be identified and secured as and when they become available, and MVP will continue to raise funds through selling community shares and borrowing against the freeholds purchased. All rental income subsequently received from the purchase of venues will be reinvested towards the expansion of the portfolio.

The other venues that are part of the community share offer are:The Ferret, Preston, The Snug, Atherton, Le Pub, Newport, The Hairy Dog, Derby, Sunbird, Darwen, The Polar Bear, Hull, The Palladium, Bideford and Bunkhouse, Swansea.

On completion of purchase, MVP will offer the majority of current operators an immediate rent reduction and help contribute to building repairs and insurance, while also guaranteeing long term security and market resistant rents.

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said, “This is the most ambitious initiative Music Venue Trust has ever undertaken.

“The long-term security and prosperity of grassroots music venues depends almost entirely on one thing – ownership. Too many have been at the mercy of some commercial landlords whose motivations revolve primarily around profit.

“We have lost over a third of our venues in the last 20 years and with over 90% having only 18 months left on their tenancies we are at the cliff edge and could see the decimation of our sector if we don’t do something radical about it. The Music Venue Properties scheme will allow ethical investors and music fans to invest in the future of live music while receiving a healthy return on their money.

“Our #SaveOurVenues campaign launched during the pandemic raised over £4.1m with more than 80,000 people contributing. We already have the crowd - we just need to ask them to invest from May 23 and are confident they will.”

For further information please visit the music venues properties website where a full overview of this new initiative can be found.