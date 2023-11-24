Register
Glasgow Celebrities: 9 famous faces who studied at Holyrood Secondary School featuring Simple Minds, Frankie Boyle, and more

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

Holyrood Secondary School boasts more celebrity's than most - being the meeting place for Simple Minds and where Glaswegian comic greats like Frankie Boyle came up.

From comedians to politicians to actors to musicians - there's a wide range of industries that the talented students of Holyrood grew into - and it all started in the Southside school.

Founded in 1936, the Roman Catholic state schools motto is Hoc vince, which translated into English means 'By this conquer!' - something these former pupils have certainly lived up to. The school is somewhat famous in and of itself, being the subject of BBC TV documentary aptly titled High School as well as featuring in an episode of Strictly Come Dancing when competition winner and former pupil Joe McFadden showcased a dance in front of the school for a segment in the show.

These are the biggest celebrities to have studied at Holyrood Secondary School!

Comedian Frankie Boyle spent his teens in Holyrood Secondary School.

1. Frankie Boyle

Comedian Frankie Boyle spent his teens in Holyrood Secondary School. Photo: PA

Charlie Burchill the guitarist of Simple Minds also studied at Holyrood High School

2. Charlie Burchill

Charlie Burchill the guitarist of Simple Minds also studied at Holyrood High School Photo: Alistair Pryde

Comedian and Heart Breakfast presenter Des Clarke studied at Holyrood High School in his youth

3. Des Clarke

Comedian and Heart Breakfast presenter Des Clarke studied at Holyrood High School in his youth

Tony Curran star of Underworld: Evolution, Thor: The Dark World and Daredevil studied at Holyrood Secondary School

4. Tony Curran

Tony Curran star of Underworld: Evolution, Thor: The Dark World and Daredevil studied at Holyrood Secondary School

