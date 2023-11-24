Glasgow Celebrities: 9 famous faces who studied at Holyrood Secondary School featuring Simple Minds, Frankie Boyle, and more
Holyrood Secondary School boasts more celebrity's than most - being the meeting place for Simple Minds and where Glaswegian comic greats like Frankie Boyle came up.
From comedians to politicians to actors to musicians - there's a wide range of industries that the talented students of Holyrood grew into - and it all started in the Southside school.
Founded in 1936, the Roman Catholic state schools motto is Hoc vince, which translated into English means 'By this conquer!' - something these former pupils have certainly lived up to. The school is somewhat famous in and of itself, being the subject of BBC TV documentary aptly titled High School as well as featuring in an episode of Strictly Come Dancing when competition winner and former pupil Joe McFadden showcased a dance in front of the school for a segment in the show.
These are the biggest celebrities to have studied at Holyrood Secondary School!