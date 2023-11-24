From comedians to politicians to actors to musicians - there's a wide range of industries that the talented students of Holyrood grew into - and it all started in the Southside school.

Founded in 1936, the Roman Catholic state schools motto is Hoc vince, which translated into English means 'By this conquer!' - something these former pupils have certainly lived up to. The school is somewhat famous in and of itself, being the subject of BBC TV documentary aptly titled High School as well as featuring in an episode of Strictly Come Dancing when competition winner and former pupil Joe McFadden showcased a dance in front of the school for a segment in the show.