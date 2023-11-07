There’s many amazing spots around Glasgow for a day out of the city this festive season

For many of us, Christmas is one of the most stressful times of year in Glasgow - so why not get away from it all with a day trip this festive season?

When many of us think of a day trip, we think of sunny beach days at Troon, but why does that have to be the case? There’s plenty to be said for getting your coat on, wrapping up warm, and heading for a day out of the city to unwind with a coffee, hot toddy, or even a cheeky wee mulled wine.

Whether it’s visiting a historic castle, going for a quaint wee village walkabout, or going to see an old pal in a town near Glasgow - it’s necessary every now and then to get out of the city.

So get away from it all this festive season with this list of the best Winter day trips near Glasgow.

1 . New Lanark New Lanark has a lot going on over the Christmas period, you can even take a short walk up to the Falls of Clyde to check out of the most serene views North Lanarkshire has to offer

2 . Loch Lomond Taking the day to trek around Loch Lomond in the snow is great experience with serene and beautiful vistas - just make sure to wrap up warm!

3 . Loup of Fintry Named after the Scottish word for ‘leap’, the loup of Fintry isn’t far from the village of Fintry - and is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic complete with a hot soup and a thermos of coffee by the rushing sound of the waterfall rapids. I wouldn’t bother with any louping yourself though, it’ll get a bit frosty and slippy.

4 . Rothesay, Isle of Bute The Isle of Bute is absolutely stunning in the snow - it’s worth taking a day, or even a couple over the weekend, to explore the town and the isle. It’s got a real unique culture seperate from the West of Scotland that is well worth imbibing at their local pubs and restaurants.