Glasgow’s best day trips 2023: The 20 best towns, villages, castles and more you have to visit this summer

Here’s 20 of the best towns, villages, nature spots, castles, and more for your next summer day trip from Glasgow!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST

Glasgow - it’s a great place to live, work, and generally just kick about in - but in the heat of the summer, we want to get away from the crowded tenement blocks and city streets, and escape into the rest of Scotland.

The good news is, there’s so much to do in the surrounding area around Glasgow - so many beautiful places to visit that are often overlooked by those of us living in Glasgow.

That’s why we put together this list - to put our readers on to some of the best spots to enjoy the summer outside of the city. Nothing quite beats a day trip, whether it be with friends or family, it’s an amazing way to make some beautiful memories.

From beach and lochfront towns to ancient castles and beautiful nature spots, here’s 20 of the best spots for your next day trip this summer.

Wemyss Bay is the gateway to the Isle of Bute, but the town itself is often overlooked. It’s a great place to visit with lots to do, the station is worth seeing alone, recently voted the nation’s best train station.

Oban is more than two hours away from Glasgow but the drive is worth it for a weekend away with gorgeous views. The town has castles, gardens, beaches and forests to explore. It’s port boasts a great sunset view.

Irvine is a popular beachfront destination for Glaswegians! That’s no big surprise given their stunning, award-winning beach.

Troon! Old reliable, just a short train journey or drive from Glasgow - it’s been a summer favourite of Glaswegians for generations.

