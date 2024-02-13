Native Glasgow, part of the UK’s leading aparthotel group Native Places, has announced its extensive remodelling project following a £1 million investment.

First opened in 2018, the exquisite aparthotel is located in Glasgow’s city centre on St Vincent Place, housed in a historic Edwardian building, formerly the headquarters of the Anchor Line Shipping Company, dating back to 1855.

The redesign pays homage to the building's rich maritime past and the luxurious aesthetics of 1920s ocean liners - similar to the design ethos for historic restaurant Rogano that was based on Glasgow built ship, the Queen Mary. The Premium Studios are the first to be completed, available for guests to book now. Full completion of the remodelling project is set to finish in Spring 2024, including the top floor Penthouses and a mix of One Bedroom apartments.

Originally constructed in the 19th century, the building is A-listed with its period features carefully preserved. Native Glasgow's redesign hopes to connect guests with the city's proud maritime history while 'embracing the contemporary vibrancy of Glasgow, its culture, creatives, and warm hospitality.'

Going out to create a timeless and classic designs, the redesign aims to display 'elegance, warmth, and an uplifting ambiance.' Drawing inspiration from the Art Deco era, the colour palette, materials, and furnishings were meticulously selected to achieve a perfect blend of classic and contemporary styles.

The in-house design team at DRG, led by Jelena Kerr and Carol Ann Lever, incorporated quality finishes such as walnut, marble, and antique brass, complemented by the soft textures of velvet and boucle fabrics. Bespoke furniture, featuring classic shapes and styles, seamlessly integrates with more contemporary Mid-Century pieces, including custom pendant light fittings and occasional furniture.

The colour palette is a layered neutral base, enriched with accents of earthy greens and warm orangey rusts. The juxtaposition of botanical and geometric prints, including fabrics from Glasgow's own renowned textile designers Timorous Beasties, adds personality and pays homage to the city's unique character.

The finishing touch to the redesign is a curated artwork collection that captures the essence of Glasgow's heritage, including architecture and iconic venues. Art throughout showcases a mix of photography and illustrations by local artists.

Olivia Immesi, CEO of Native Places, commented: “Embarking on this remodelling journey has been a true labour of love for the team at Native Places. Our aim was to create an experience that not only transports guests through time but also connects them with the heart and soul of Glasgow.”

“The blend of classic elegance and contemporary flair reflects our commitment to offering a unique and memorable stay. We’re excited to welcome guests to the newly refurbished Native Glasgow, and for them to immerse themselves in the rich history and vibrant present of this marvellous city.”

Stays at Native Glasgow start from £120 per night, visit nativeplaces.com

