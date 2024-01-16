Glasgow gritters, much like Glaswegians themselves, are funny characters in their own right - here's 20 of the best and funniest gritter names in Scotland and Glasgow

For 17 years now, Scotland has been naming its gritters that salt our cities streets - in those years we’ve come up with hundreds of hilarious, terrible, and cringe-worthy names for the fleet - and we thought with the snowy weather this would be the best time to celebrate the best (and worst) of gritter names in and around Glasgow.

The naming of each gritter started back in 2006, when school children were asked to come up with funny names for the vehicles. Each year, names are submitted to the operating companies who operate the road network on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Scotland’s winter fleet is comprised of over 150 vehicles - ranging from huge 32-tonne eight wheeler spreaders to fast-track tractors fitted with ploughs or snow blowers capable of shifting over 600 tonnes of snow in an hour. While many gritters are unnamed, most of the fleet have their own unique name.

1 . Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie Photo: @SWTrunkRoads

2 . Slippy McGritty

3 . Charles Rennie Mackinslush Photo: Peter Byrne

4 . Grits you Thru Photo: submitted