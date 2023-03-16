From kitted-out cars to odd vintage dolls, here’s the weird and wonderful world of Glasgow Gumtree
Gumtree really is a fantastic invention - gone are the hayday’s of car boot sales and the barras markets - replaced by their online equivalent which has brought people the power to buy and sell just about anything. And when we say anything, we mean anything.
From flats to cars to new football boots - you really can get just about anything you’re looking for on Gumtree, alongside a lot of stuff you don’t. In honour of that weird online world in Glasgow, we took a look at the weirdest, most bizarre, and intriguing Gumtree listings this week - here’s what we found.
1. Faux Drawer Cabinet
Over in Bearsden you can pick up this stealth-media cabinet, which folds out on hinges from the top two drawers, while the bottom two can still be used as storage
2. Early 20th Century Wind-out Mahogany Table - £185
You’ve heard of wind-up windows, now get ready for ‘wind-out’ tables! The latest furniture craze of the early 20th century - unexpected dinner guests? Not a problem! Watch their anguished tears turn to joy as you wind out this extending table - plenty of room now folks.
3. Smoke Machine - £10
Pretty random, but you can get this smoke machine for £10 pick-up in Lenzie - it even comes with ‘a big jug of the liquid' - sweet!
4. Our Generation Dolls - £125
These vintage dolls from Kirkintilloch are worth a pretty penny and will only go up in price - the hidden price of course is the fear that comes with storing these dolls out of sight, and just hoping they’ll still be there when you get back