Hilton announced today (28 November) their plans to open the first UK Motto, with the anticipated opening of Motto by Hilton Glasgow on the banks of the River Clyde.

The new hotel will open on Clyde Street in the city centre in autumn 2024. It will be the brand’s first Motto by Hilton branded hotel in the UK - and the second in Europe following the opening of a Motto in Rotterdam in the Netharlands.

The hotel will feature 186 rooms upon completion, and will join the seven existing Hilton hotels in the Greater Glasgow area. Motto by Hilton differs from the original Hilton as the hotel chain and is described it as a more ‘urban, lifestyle designed to help guests live like a local in prime locations globally.’ Motto has everything one would expect from a Hilton hotel, with ‘efficient guest rooms, activated social spaces, and locally inspired design, and food and drink options.

Guests can expect a flexible hospitality experience with features such as multiple ‘Confirmed Connecting Rooms’ - that allows for a multi-use space ideal for larger groups, and a communal space with access to gather, work, or socialize for guests and locals.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton, said, “We are excited about the arrival of the Motto by Hilton brand in the UK. The hotel will cater to a range of guests, whether travelling for work or play, solo or in a group, with innovative new features such as multi-use group spaces and multiple connecting rooms.

A digital representation of how the Motto building will fit in with the existing skyline along the River Clyde.

“It will give guests the freedom and flexibility to customise their stay in this celebrated Scottish city – and will pave the way for future properties in the UK as we grow the Motto by Hilton brand into vibrant city locations.”

Motto by Hilton Glasgow will feature interiors influenced by distinctive Glaswegian architecture styles, including Art Noveau references and Mackintosh-inspired designs. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, the property overlooks the River Clyde. Glasgow’s colourful character, industrial history, and incredible art and music scene greatly appeals to domestic and international travelers - drawing 2.5 million visitors to the city in 2019 alone.

The hotel is part of a franchise agreement with Cycas Hospitality and is under the ownership of Silk Property Group. Rishi Singh, Silk Property Group, owners of the Motto by Hilton Glasgow hotel, noted, “The forthcoming Motto by Hilton Glasgow is an incredibly exciting addition to the city.

“We’re delighted to be working on this project with the team at Cycas Hospitality, using their impressive experience as a pan-European hotel company to launch this new concept on the Scottish market.”

An artists digital representation of what the hotel will look like when construction is finished

