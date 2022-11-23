Glasgow Twitter reacts to what very well could be a legend-dairy tweet as Glasgow North Police pose with a stash of stolen milk from Milton

Glasgow North Police posted a stash of stolen milk they reclaimed last night with a solemn looking Police officer watching over his bounty of illicit dairy - and it didn’t take Glaswegians long to start hitting out with patter.

The milk was taken out of the hands of two thieves in the Milton area, a man and a woman both aged 47, who were also levied with charges of ‘other crimes of dishonesty’.

Police Scotland shared a statement with GlasgowWorld: “We can confirm a man, aged 47 and a woman, also aged 47, were arrested and charged in connection with theft and have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

It didn’t take long for Glaswegians to start hitting out with patter - amused by the pictured Police officers solemn pose. So we put together a list of some of the funniest reactions Glasgow had to the post, have a look below!

Twitter user @bencooper likened it to a sketch from the Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

Another Twitter user, @purdieross, took the chance to make a play on words.

Another dairy-based pun from @Tweet_Dec.

Best-selling author James Felton, @JimMFelton, took the chance to chastise the Police for the post while pointing out how weird it really is.

On the other side of the coin, some Twitter users just wanted to talk about how much they fancied the cop - fair enough!

Other Twitter users pointed out that the Police should focus their attention elsewhere.

