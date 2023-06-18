Step into the world of opulence and success as we reveal the fortunes of Glasgow’s richest inhabitants.

Glasgow, our vibrant city is known for its rich cultural heritage and bustling economy, and it’s home to a select group of individuals who have amassed fortunes beyond imagination of most Glaswegians.

In this article, we delve into the opulent world of Glasgow’s wealthiest citizens and unveil the crème de la crème of financial success in the city.

From influential entrepreneurs to savvy investors, Glasgow boasts a diverse roster of high-net-worth individuals who have carved their names in the annals of wealth accumulation.

Our comprehensive list brings together the most affluent individuals who have left an indelible mark on Glasgow’s business landscape.

Spanning various sectors including finance, music, acting, real estate, technology, and retail, these men and women embody the epitome of success and represent the pinnacle of Glasgow’s financial elite.

1 . Lady Philomena Clark and family - £1.891bn The family of Arnold Clark continue to be some of the richest in Glasgow, even following the death of the eponymous patriarch in 2017. They’re net worth in 2023 is £1.891bn - with a rise of £624m in the last year generated from car sales.

2 . Tom Hunter - £700m Sir Tom Hunter has a net worth of £700 million in 2023 from his heading of West Coast Capital Photo: Contributed

3 . Duncan Bannatyne - £500m TV star and entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne, OBE, 73, is the chief executive and chairman at the Bannatyne Group with a net worth of around £500m Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie

4 . Jim and Fitri Hay - £325m Currently based in Dubai, James Hay was born in Glasgow and studied at Strathclyde - they’re currently worth around £325m from construction and luxury goods

