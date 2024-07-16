Glasgow has an ever-changing skyline - today we wanted to look at the proudest parts of our cities transient horizon and see which one definitively reach the furthest into the sky.

Have you ever wondered: What are the tallest buildings in Glasgow?

Well wonder no more, take a look below at the 30 tallest buildings in Glasgow according to their height in metres and feet.

1 . Glasgow Science Centre Tower (417ft) The tallest building in Glasgow is Glasgow Tower by the Science Centre on Pacific Quay constructed in 2001. Rarely scaled as it’s often shut to visitors, it stands 127 metres (417 ft) tall. Photo: TSPL

2 . University of Glasgow Tower (279ft) The second tallest building in Glasgow is the University of Glasgow tower - built in 1887 and standing at 85 m (279 ft) tall. Photo: Third Party

3 . Buchanan Wharf Towers (260ft) Buchanan Wharf towers is the third tallest building in Glasgow - built in 2023 and standing at 80 m (260 ft) tall. | Contributed

4 . 15 Croftbank Street (243ft) Built in 1964, 15 Croftbank Street in Clydebank is the joint fourth tallest building in Glasgow with 26 stories standing at 74 m (243 ft) tall | Contributed