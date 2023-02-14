The Glaswegian veteran was awarded the medal in recognition of his peace-making merits

A Glasgow veteran who fought in the Korean War has received an Ambassador for Peace medal following his service there in 1953.

92-year-old Andrew Glassford was overwhelmed when his son and grandchildren surprised him with the award for his time with the Black Watch regiment in Korea where he fought in the now historic ‘Battle of the Hook.’

Now a tenant at Bield’s Loch Laidon Court in Glasgow, Andrew travelled for seven weeks by ship to Korea after he had carried out his national service training at Fort George in the Highlands.

Andrew was heavily involved in the battle and was struck by bomb shrapnel which damaged a large part of his shoulder. He was quickly airlifted to Japan for treatment before returning to Korea to fight.

Andrew also spent time in Kenya as part of his National Service

He said: “To be part of the Black Watch regiment and play a role in the Korean War is something that still makes me very proud so, when I found out I was honoured with the Ambassador for Peace award, it was a very special moment.

“Over my two years in the national service across Korea and Kenya, there were highs and lows but I wouldn’t change any of it, it was a meaningful experience and one I will always be incredibly proud of.

“To now have a medal to remind me of my time there and to thank me for my service to South Korea is of course a huge honour.”

A skilled tradesman, Andrew undertook an apprenticeship in building before his time in the war. On his return, the industry had slumped, leading to Andrew qualifying in a second trade - carpet weaving. He subsequently returned to the building trade and became a joiner in the early 70s.

Not only a proud soldier, Andrew was a skilled tradesman in both carpet weaving and joinery

Since his retirement, Andrew enjoys spending time with his son Paul, daughter-in-law Helen and grandsons David and Matthew, with whom he reflects on memories of his life and his late wife Margaret – who he was married to for 60 years.

The recent award makes it Andrew’s fourth war medal, adding to his African Campaign Medal, Korean Campaign Medal and United Nations Medal. Andrew’s grandson Matthew read the citation from the Korean Embassy when presenting the award.

Andrew added: “It was a very special occasion to be surprised with the award by my close family and a brilliant start to 2023.”

Andrew Glassford fought in the Korean War after being drafted through National Service - the enforced UK conscription scheme that lasted until 1960

The Korean War was fought between North Korea and South Korea from 1950 to 1953. North Korea was supported by China and the Soviet Union whereas South Korea was supported by the United States and other allies including Great Britain.

Ambassador for Peace is a title presented by the Universal Peace Federation to individuals in recognition of their peace-making merits.

Andrew now spends his days relaxing, cooking, spending time with friends and family and watching his favourite old cowboy movies in his flat at Bield’s Loch Laidon Court in the east of Glasgow.

Bridget Heenan, Retirement plus Manager at Loch Laidon Court, said: “Andrew is a true inspiration to staff and tenants at the development. We are all extremely proud of his achievements and over the moon to see him receive this deserved award.”

Bield is a registered charity dedicated to providing flexible and high-quality housing solutions and support for older people. Bield Housing and Care has around 180 developments across Scotland.

Andrew received his ambassador for peace medal 70 years after he served in the Korean War