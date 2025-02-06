The Necropolis is Glasgow’s own Victorian garden cemetery on the hill behind Glasgow Cathedral - and is host to many of the city’s greatest figures of the Victorian era.

The Necropolis was modelled on the Père-Lachaise in Paris - and it’s estimated that around 50,000 burials have taken place in the cemetery since its inception, with around 3,500 tombs.

Designed as a multi-faith burial ground, both Catholics and protestants are interred in the site - along with many other bodies belonging to other faiths and religions.

The first person to be buried at the site according to records was a Jewish merchant named Joseph Levi in 1832.

The land was owned by the Merchant’s House since its conception in 1831, until the garden cemetery was handed over to the council in the 60s.

To have a tomb in Necropolis, you had to be somewhat of a big deal - with designers like Glasgow’s own Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson known to have worked on the stone structures lining the hill.

Former Lord Provosts, artists, lawyers, architects, explorers, and other members of the Victorian elite all have prominent positions upon the Necropolis hill.

Modern day celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Miley Cyrus, and Patti Smith have also been spotted at the site perusing the epitaphs - of course these celebs remained above ground, unlike their Victorian counterparts.

While tombs, monuments, and memorials were reserved for the most haughty of the Victorian Glasgow elite - other spaces were reserved for community heroes like a teenage boy who died trying to save a six-year-old who had fallen into a river during the Cheapside Street whisky bond fire on March 28, 1960.

Corlinda Lee, known in her time as ‘the Gypsy Queen’, was said to have read Queen Victoria’s palm - is also buried in Necropolis and has coins engraved into the stonework of her monument.

Take a look below at the Greatest Glaswegians buried in Glasgow’s Necropolis.

1 . Hugh Tennent Hugh Tennent Tennent the great-great-grandson of the founder of the Wellpark Brewery (now known as the Tennent's brewery) is buried in Necropolis, along with his family. | Contributed

2 . William Miller William Miller, the writer of popular childrens poem 'Wee Willie Winkie', is buried in an unmarked plot in the Necropolis, though a memorial stands commemorating him today. | Contributed

3 . David Prince Miller David Prince Miller, founder of Adelphi Theatres across Glasgow, Dumbarton and Lanarkshire. He invented the idea of reduced Shakespeare plays, and ran shows that lasted 20 minutes. | Contributed