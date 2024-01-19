Glasgow's the greatest: 12 reasons why Glasgow is the best city in Britain

Here's 15 reasons why Glasgow is the best city in Britain not only for Glaswegians, but for tourists, workers, and just about anyone

We all know Glasgow is the greatest city in the United Kingdom - but today we wanted to put together this to prove just why Glasgow is the best city in Britain.

Many people argue that Glasgow should be the capital of Scotland - today we're arguing that Glasgow should be the capital city of Britain, perhaps Europe, or the world even! (Maybe not that far).

As much as we love Glasgow - we as Glaswegians love to moan about it - so much so that it's easy to forget what we love so much about it in the first place.

You are likely to get a much warmer welcome in Glasgow than any other city in the UK we'd argue. Many of us will remember of course Glasgow as a cultural hub, dating back to the days when we were the first British city to be named as European City of Culture in 1990.

Here are 12 reasons why Glasgow is the best city in Britain.

1 . An incredible industrial heritage Glasgow has a proud working class heritage which we hold dearly. For many of us it doesn't feel like too long ago that the whole city revolved around heavy industry upon the River Clyde - it's important that we treasure that social history, and it's something we do a lot better than many post-industrial cities in Britain. Photo: TSPL

2 . The people The old adage goes 'People Make Glasgow' and anyone who's spent any time in the city can tell you that fact is true. We may not be the prettiest, but we're the friendliest, the funniest, and the most down to earth people you can find on this patch of land we call Britain.

3 . Britain's finest lager Tennent's - it's the nectar of Scotland - what other British beer brand can compete? Carling? You must be having a laugh. Photo: Ian Brand

4 . Serene parks Kelvingrove Park, Queens Park, and many more - we love a green space in Glasgow - and we can boast some of the prettiest and largest parks in the UK. Photograph by Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch.