Glasgow DJ-duo SLAM share international line-up for monthly Sub Club residency

Legendary Glasgow DJ-duo SLAM have shared the line-up for their monthly residency at Sub Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Return To Mono, Slam’s monthly residency at Glasgow’s Sub Club, has announced its Season 1 2024 line-up.

With a focus on both emerging and established artists, RTM continues on its quest in bringing the best raw and uncompromising techno to the city while creating an inclusive community vibe with a loyal fanbase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After kicking the year off with a 5 hour set from Slam themselves, who played to a packed dance floor for the January edition, the next dates promise a feast of deep underground Techno.

Over the next 5 months, the club night plays host to internationally renowned Techno luminaries Adriana Lopez, Phyxix ( Ø [Phase] & Matrixxman ), Rødhäd, Setaoc Mass as well as homegrown talents LisaLööf, Tremor, Kairogen & KAAI.

Slam continue on their mission to nurture, develop and support underground techno, both through the music they release on their Soma Records imprint and with the light they shine on the global underground through their weekly Slam Radio podcast.

The duo continue to perform worldwide while also producing their own array of dancefloor ready tracks alongside more experimental output in ambient electronic and dub techno.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adriana Lopez since leaving her native Bogotá for Barcelona 20 years ago, has developed her instantly recognisable style of raw, hypnotic and driving techno in her captivating, flawless DJ sets at clubs like Berghain, Fabric & Tresor, as well as in her releases on labels known to nurture this sound, such as PoleGroup , Stroboscopic Artefacts, BPitch and her own, Grey Report. She comes to RTM on February 9 with Slam and KAAI also set to play.

Legendary Glasgow DJ-duo SLAM have shared the line-up for their monthly residency at Sub Club

Ø [Phase] & Matrixxman get together for a 3 hour masterclass of underground techno under their Phyxix moniker on March 8. Matrixxman is the alias of Charly Duff, a self-confessed Techno futurist who stopped producing west coast hip-hop, left USA for Berlin and never looked back. Ashley Burchett aka Ø [Phase] is a mastering engineer and artwork designer concerned with these of time and space who is a regular at Berghain and frequently plays other important bastions of techno.

Rødhåd is a veteran of Berghain and the Berlin techno scene and makes a welcome return to Glasgow on 12th April. A DJ who finds the perfect balance of timeless techno to lift the dancefloor higher and higher. His style is always deep, powerful and melancholic - from dub to techno and back to house.

Setaoc Mass, an essential voice in techno and electronic music today, is confirmed for May 10 alongside Slam and LisaLööf. As a DJ, producer and label curator, his vision is bold and clear, rooted as much in techno as it is in IDM and experimental music. The sound of Setaoc Mass has always stemmed off in many directions, with ambient, electro and experimental scattered across his EPs.