This period home is stately to say the least!

Listed for sale last week by Corum estate agents, this B-listed 7-bedroom home in the prestigious Pollokshields suburb for offers over £950,000.

Originally known as Craigmount and now referred to as Tayford House, the property dates from the late 1800’s. Set over three levels, the property has 7 bedrooms.

The ground floor includes:

vestibule via storm doors

reception hallway

lounge

dining room

living room

wc utility room

kitchen

family room

billiard room.

A self-contained flat is accessed from the hallway or via its own main door to the side housing lounge, two bedrooms, bathroom, wc and kitchenette.

The first floor accommodation includes:

a large landing area

seven bedrooms (three with en-suite, principal with dressing room),

two bathrooms

A south-facing balcony can be accessed from one of the rear bedrooms too! A large attic via a fixed stair from first floor landing has eaves storage, a wc and a bathroom adjacent.

In the past the building has been in use as a care home, and a brick built fire escape staircase remains in situ.

A number of period features are still intact such as stained glass, moulded woodwork and detailed ceiling plasterwork. The specification includes gas fired central heating and predominantly timber cased, single glazed windows.

Externally the property sits within private garden grounds bound by perimeter walls with a horseshoe driveway to the front. The rear garden slopes from the building to the back boundary wall and includes a steel framed glasshouse in need of repair. A designated store room/boiler room is housed in a single storey projection to the side of the living room and kitchen.

1 . 33 Newark Drive The facade of the blonde sandstone property

2 . 33 Newark Drive The living room is complete with ornate corniced detailing's and high ceilings.

3 . 33 Newark Drive The house was originally built in the 1800’s

4 . 33 Newark Drive The rooms within the Pollokshields villa are expansive

