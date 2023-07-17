Here’s the top 30 schools in Renfrewshire as named in The Sunday Times Primary School league table 2023

The best performing primary schools in Scotland including Renfrewshire have been ranked, listed and released by The Sunday Times at the end of the last month.

Two primary schools in Renfrewshire featured in the top 50 in the whole of Scotland, which featured Bishopton Primary School and St Catherine’s in Paisley.

St Catherine’s in Renfrewshire emerged as the number one primary school in Scotland, according to a Sunday Times analysis, after achieving a perfect academic record despite the levels of deprivation in its catchment area.

St Catherine’s Primary, located in the Gallowhill neighbourhood, performed flawlessly in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking among P7 pupils, with most of the student population living in ‘deprived communities.’ They achieved a perfect score of 400, alongside Bishopton Primary School

All primary schools in Scotland were ranked on four key areas reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of Renfrewshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education.

1 . St Catherine's Primary School, Renfrewshire St Catherine’s is the top-rated primary school in both Renfrewshire and across the whole of Scotland. They achieved a perfect score of 400. Photo: Third Party

2 . Bishopton Primary School Bishopton Primary School is the 2nd highest ranked primary school in Renfrewshire with 429 pupils. They scored a perfect score of 400.

3 . Kilbarchan Primary School Kilbarchan Primary School is the third highest ranked primary school in Renfrewshire. They have 245 pupils and have 390 points, losing 10 points in writing.

4 . Houston Primary School Houston Primary School is the fourth highest ranked primary school in Renfrewshire. 511 pupils attend the school, they have 390 points, losing 10 points in writing.