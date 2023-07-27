Register
For sale: Incredible 4-bedroom blonde sandstone opulent corner tenement flat for £549,000

The property truly needs to be seen to be believed

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

A property in Partickhill was listed on the market for £549,000 yesterday.

The stunning red sandstone property on Gardner Street was listed by the estate agents, Rettie.

The four-bedroom flat has seen extensive renovations by the current owner and sits on a corner location at the top of Gardner Street and returning onto Partickhill Road.

You can find the property in a quiet location just off Hyndland Road in Partickhill, the property enjoys ‘excellent natural light’ and has a lovely open outlook over Partickhill Bowling Club to the front. The University of Glasgow and Botanic Gardens are also only a short walk away.

Take a look below to see inside the incredible property!

The exterior of the corner tenement flat in Partickhill

1. 60 Gardner Street

Sitting room/bedroom four with aspects onto Partickhill Road and complete with ceiling cornice, ceiling rose, focal point fire surround with tiled hearth, and luxury carpet floor coverings

2. 60 Gardner Street

The kitchen comprises a contemporary range of matte black base and wall units, islands, LED recessed lighting and there is an integrated oven, hob, extractor, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge freezer

3. 60 Gardner Street

After entering via double storm doors to a tiled vestibule, you’re greeted with this view of the 37ft reception hallway,

4. 60 Gardner Street

