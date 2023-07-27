For sale: Incredible 4-bedroom blonde sandstone opulent corner tenement flat for £549,000
The property truly needs to be seen to be believed
A property in Partickhill was listed on the market for £549,000 yesterday.
The stunning red sandstone property on Gardner Street was listed by the estate agents, Rettie.
The four-bedroom flat has seen extensive renovations by the current owner and sits on a corner location at the top of Gardner Street and returning onto Partickhill Road.
You can find the property in a quiet location just off Hyndland Road in Partickhill, the property enjoys ‘excellent natural light’ and has a lovely open outlook over Partickhill Bowling Club to the front. The University of Glasgow and Botanic Gardens are also only a short walk away.
Take a look below to see inside the incredible property!