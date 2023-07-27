The property truly needs to be seen to be believed

A property in Partickhill was listed on the market for £549,000 yesterday.

The stunning red sandstone property on Gardner Street was listed by the estate agents, Rettie.

The four-bedroom flat has seen extensive renovations by the current owner and sits on a corner location at the top of Gardner Street and returning onto Partickhill Road.

You can find the property in a quiet location just off Hyndland Road in Partickhill, the property enjoys ‘excellent natural light’ and has a lovely open outlook over Partickhill Bowling Club to the front. The University of Glasgow and Botanic Gardens are also only a short walk away.

Take a look below to see inside the incredible property!

1 . 60 Gardner Street The exterior of the corner tenement flat in Partickhill

2 . 60 Gardner Street Sitting room/bedroom four with aspects onto Partickhill Road and complete with ceiling cornice, ceiling rose, focal point fire surround with tiled hearth, and luxury carpet floor coverings

3 . 60 Gardner Street The kitchen comprises a contemporary range of matte black base and wall units, islands, LED recessed lighting and there is an integrated oven, hob, extractor, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge freezer

4 . 60 Gardner Street After entering via double storm doors to a tiled vestibule, you’re greeted with this view of the 37ft reception hallway,

Next Page Page 1 of 2