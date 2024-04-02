An 'exquisite' B-listed detached villa in Pollokshields was listed for offers over £795k on February 22, 2023.

The property is set over two levels in a beautiful blonde sandstone home on an expansive plot of land - with a distinctive retro look inside too. The house is approached via driveway, flanked by the 'impressive front garden with mature hedge offering good privacy.'

The grand staircase leading to the first floor is 'flooded with natural light' from the full height feature window. The property also benefits from sash and casement single glazing, gas central heating and high quality floor coverings throughout.

Take a look below for a virtual tour around the massive property in Pollokshields.

1 . St Andrew's Drive The view of the property from the front

2 . St Andrew's Drive The back garden of the property

3 . St Andrew's Drive

4 . St Andrew's Drive The bottom floor hall of the home