Aldessan House was re-listed for sale with a reduced price last month - now taking offers over £320,000.

Formerly a Lairds home, it was built circa. 1830 and in a former life it was an Inn and tea-room. Now the duplex flat is set above a café on the ground floor.

Aldessan House forms part of the charming hamlet of traditional buildings at The Clachan which includes a Gallery, Wheelcraft, Gift Shop and the Café. It is beside the historic ruins, and graveyard, of St Machans – a 12th Century Church. It's a real captivating spot with the drama of The Campsie’s behind you and at the foot of Campsie Glen where the Finglen and Aldessan Burns meet.

The flat is set over a large area and boasts its own private entrance door to the rear of the building. Also to the rear, is its own, mainly fenced, area of garden. Opposite the main entrance gates to the property there are two allocated parking spaces which are specified in the title deeds.

Most of the subjects fall over the first floor with open plan kitchen/living area, spacious lounge with dual aspects to the front and side with a stunning feature fireplace and bedroom three which is rear facing, with two further double bedrooms with rear facing dormer windows on the upper floor. The subjects have just been recently redecorated to a high standard and has new floorcoverings throughout. The well equipped and high quality kitchen units with breakfast bar are new and the beautifully tiled shower room has a modern three-piece suite.

