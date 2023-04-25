When we think of Glaswegian history, we often think of our proud industrial heritage on the shipyards - sticking together massives hunks of steel and then shipping them out to sea.
But we’d be amiss to forget the older history of Glasgow, of the men and women who built the very foundations of the city around the River Clyde. From the Glasgow Cathedral to the University of Glasgow, these ancient old buildings tell a story that can still be seen in the structure of Glasgow today.
While you may pass by any one of these buildings everyday (many of them remain integral to the structure of the city to this day), you may not know the history of the buildings, and how much they contributed to building the city of Glasgow.
Take a journey with us through time, as we take a look at the oldest, most influential buildings still standing in Glasgow today.
1. Glasgow Cathedral (~1136)
Glasgow was built around the Cathedral - making it one of, if not the first building to ever be built in what would become Glasgow. The cities Cathedral is described as ‘one of the finest buildings of the 1200s to survive in mainland Scotland.’ The building and extension of the cathedral took place over decades, with different renovations occuring in different centuries. Building fabric from Bishop Jocelin’s time (1174–99) is still standing. He is recorded as ‘gloriously enlarging’ his cathedral in 1181. Fragments from the previous cathedral have also been found.
2. Crookston Castle (~1400)
Crookston Castle was built by the Stewarts of Darnley around 1400, this unusual castle is set within earthworks constructed in the 1100s. Extensively repaired following a siege in 1544. The only surviving medieval castle in the City of Glasgow, it stands as a reminder of the area’s former rural character. (Pic Historic Environment Scotland)
3. Provan Hall (~1450)
Provan Hall (also known over time as Provanhall, Hall of Provan and ‘Hall Mailings) is a historic place composed of two buildings built about the 15th century and situated in Auchinlea Park, Easterhouse, Glasgow.
4. The University of Glasgow (1451)
The University of Glasgow as it was in 1693 - at the time of its development, it was the second largest structure being built in the United Kingdom (the largest being the Houses of Parliament). The building was designed in the Gothic revival style by the architect George Gilbert Scott.