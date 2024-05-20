A ‘magnificent’ 4-bedroom, 1 bathroom property in Finnieston has been listed for sale on May 17 by Corum for offers over £420,000.
The property is set within a ‘stylish’ A-listed building on St Vincent Cresecent in central Finnieston, designed by Alexander Kirkland around 1855. The property retains a wealth of original features including ceiling cornices, feature fireplaces and original stained glass.
The internal accommodation comprises: vestibule reception hall with storage off, an elegant formal lounge, dining kitchen, four large double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
To view the full listing, click here.
