A ‘magnificent’ 4-bedroom, 1 bathroom property in Finnieston has been listed for sale on May 17 by Corum for offers over £420,000.

The property is set within a ‘stylish’ A-listed building on St Vincent Cresecent in central Finnieston, designed by Alexander Kirkland around 1855. The property retains a wealth of original features including ceiling cornices, feature fireplaces and original stained glass.

The internal accommodation comprises: vestibule reception hall with storage off, an elegant formal lounge, dining kitchen, four large double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

