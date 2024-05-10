Cathkin House is a country manor which was listed for sale this week by the Shawlands branch of estate agents Corum for offers over £415,000.

The property was built on the foot of the Cathkin Braes in 1799 by famous architect of the era, James Ramsay.

The building was successfully converted in 2009 into four separate dwellings, as well as an annexed townhouse. The property for sale can be found at ground floor level. The attention to detail throughout the property has been described as ‘very rare.’ The property has two front doors, one on the East side of the building and another on the West side both leading into a long reception hallway. The main sitting room is accessed via dramatic twin doors and features a focal point fireplace as well as a wonderful triple bow window formation.

There are three generous double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room and one with a large dressing room. The three-piece main bathroom has Jack & Jill access from the hallway and from the rear bedroom. A comfortable TV room leads through to a designated laundry room housing white goods and fitted storage whilst the kitchen has been expertly fitted using solid oak cabinetry combining integrated items with ample space for dining table and chairs. The specification includes gas fired central heating, double glazed timber cased windows, a security alarm, chic décor and tasteful floor coverings. Externally, there are two private garden areas one on the East side of the building and one on the West. Both gardens face South to catch the sun at different times of the day and both are fully enclosed with gated access. A large private cellar from the West Garden provides excellent storage provision.

You can view the full listing of the property by clicking here.

