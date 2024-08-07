Glasgow For Sale: 3-bedroom West End townhouse listed for offers over £310,000

Estate agent Purple Bricks have listed a 3-bedroom property for sale on Wilton Street in Glasgow’s West End.

The ‘rarely avaliable’ townhouse conversion overlooks Wilton Gardens, and is located just off Great Western Road.

This property features: a wonderful spacious front facing lounge with floor to ceiling height windows, a front facing kitchen breakfast room with integrated appliances, full height window, composite work top, fitted oven, gas hob and hood and pelmet lighting.

To the rear - three well proportioned bedrooms, the main bedroom boasts a large walk in wardrobe and all three bedrooms enjoy south facing views. A tiled bathroom off the hall with a white three piece suite and electric shower completes the accommodation.

Finally, outside the property there are secluded south facing gardens and residents off street parking with lane access off Wilton Street.

The property is well placed for amenities on Great Western Road, the City Centre and Byres Road, the latter providing an excellent range of social and recreational opportunities. The University of Glasgow . and Gartnavel General are situated within walking distance.

Public transport links can be found close by at Kelvinbridge underground and by bus on Great Western Road. There are good road links to the Clydeside Expressway, Clyde Tunnel and the M8 motorway network.

